Rev. William Millen Gettys, 88 of Cordele, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor. A private funeral service will be held for family and burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery. Bill was born in McCormick, South Carolina to Ebenezer and Mary Millen Gettys. A veteran of the United States Army, Bill was a retired Presbyterian Minister. He was a graduate of Chamblee High School, Erskine College, and Erskine Seminary. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 56 years, Mary Katherine Glenn Gettys. After serving active duty in the US Army, he served several congregations including Prosperity ARP Church in Mecklenburg County, NC, Mooresville ARP Church in Mooresville, NC, Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church (PCUS) in York, SC, Robinson Memorial Presbyterian Church (USA) and Socapatoy Presbyterian Church (USA) in Alexander City, AL, and Parkton Presbyterian Church (USA) in Parkton, NC before retiring to Blairsville, GA and Cordele, GA. In addition, he served as the Stated Clerk of Bethel Presbytery of the South Carolina Synod as well as the Coordinator of the South Mississippi Presbytery of the Mississippi Synod. Bill was also a devoted and involved member of Rotary International, having joined in 1973 and being recognized for 25 years of perfect attendance. Bill is survived by his children, Venise Gettys Grier (Mark) of Lancaster, SC, Loida Gettys Waters (Marcus) of Cordele, and Angee Gettys Thompson (Steve) of Baton Rouge, LA; sister, Mary Ruth Gettys Calhoun of Hurst, TX; grandchildren, Rebecca Ferguson (Johnny) of Americus, Julia Norman (Audie) of Macon, Hannah Mercer of Valdosta, Ryan Thompson of Baton Rouge, LA, Rachel LeBlanc (Gabe) of Mountain Home, ID, Ross Thompson of Lafayette, LA, and Stevie Chappetta (Taylor) of Metarie, LA; great-grandchildren, Elliot Ferguson, Evan Ferguson, Silas Norman, Scott Norman, Brice Norman, Elena Chappetta, and Clara LeBlanc. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Scott Eben Gettys. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial donations to:

Scott E. Gettys Memorial Football Scholarship

University of Southern Mississippi

118 College Drive

Hattiesburg, MS 39406

Soul Food Ministry

c/o Cordele FUMC

302 E. 12th Avenue

Cordele, GA 31015

Mountain Presbyterian Church

3318 Highway 515 East

Blairsville, GA 30512

First Presbyterian Church of Americus

125 South Jackson Street

Americus, GA 31709