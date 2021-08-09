A memorial service for Norma Shearer Turton will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Cordele First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Norma passed away at her residence, surrounded by family, on July 10, 2021 at the age of 90. The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend at the church. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com