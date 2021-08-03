E-SPLOST Forum held Monday evening

Former Crisp County teacher Willie Mae Dexter voiced her opinion at a town hall-type meeting about the way Crisp County’s E-SPLOST funding should be spent. The meeting was held by the Crisp County Board of Education to allow interested parties to come to the old middle school auditorium, listen to some suggestions from the Crisp County Board of Education members then offer suggestions of their own. After a sometimes-heated discussion about placing e-SPLOST VI on the November 2 ballot the board approved it. You may find more of the this story in the Wednesday, August 4 edition of the Cordele Dispatch. Photo by Neil McGahee