Dooly schools to follow CDC guidance about COVID-19 variant

Staff Report

Dr. Craig Lockhart, superintendent of the Dooly County School System, issued a directive to parents concerning the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

“As this virus continues to plague our nation and the world,” he wrote. “Only 26 percent of the Dooly County population has been vaccinated, and children under the age of 12 are currently not eligible for vaccines.

“We are following Centers for Disease Control and Department of Public Health guidance, and masks are required on school buses and highly recommended in classrooms.”

He said that principals and teachers will advise parents and students if masks are required in classrooms for health purposes.

“Requirements may change at any time, so please be flexible,” he wrote. “We will follow public health guidance and alert families if long-term changes are necessary. Please bring masks to school, socially distance yourselves when possible, remain home when you are sick, and consider vaccination at your earliest convenience if you are able to do so. We will get through this together. Thank you.”

The Dooly County school system returned to the classroom, Wednesday, July 28.