July 29, 2021

  • 93°

August 2 is last day for Best of Crisp nominations

By Chris Lewis

Published 10:04 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

Get your votes in now for the best businesses in Crisp County. Monday, August 2nd is your last chance for nominations, then the voting round with the top 3 businesses will begin August 16th.

Contact the Cordele Dispatch if you would like to enhance your businesses with a digital ad for the voting round.

 

