Patricia A. Reed, age 73, of 4 Daniel Street, Hawkinsville, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at her residence.

Born in Vienna, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin D. Reed and Juanita Brown Reed. Pat was member of Corinth Baptist Church and had worked in the Human Resources Department at Taylor Regional Hospital in Hawkinsville. She loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them.

She is survived by her brothers, Bobby Reed (Brenda) of Vienna and David Reed (Beverly) of Pinehurst; her niece, Elisha Widener (Jeff) of Pinehurst; her nephews, Jeff Reed (Melissa) of Pinehurst, Jamey Reed (Gina)of Cordele and Chris Reed (Will Young) of Dublin; her great nieces, Kristen Baker (Shannon) of Cordele and Addie Adams of Chelsea, AL; her great nephews, Ryland Reed of Cordele and Reese Reed of Cordele; her great great nephews, Dawson Baker of Cordele and Ridge Baker of Cordele; her special sisters-in-law, Betty Colter of Vienna and Kathy Reed of Pinehurst.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, July 28 at Corinth Baptist Church in Hawkinsville. Interment will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery in Vienna.

The family may be contacted at the residence of David and Beverly Reed, 2233 Lonesome Pine Road, Pinehurst.

Memorial gifts may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 147 Corinth Church Road, Hawkinsville, Georgia 31036.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna has charge of arrangements.