Cordele – Guy Roberts Phillips, 66, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Phillips was born in Cordele, Ga. to the late Thomas Steven Phillips and the late Sara Ellen Roberts Phillips. He was retired from Bealls Outlet as a District Supervisor of Loss Prevention. He also served for 14 years for the Cordele Police department.

He is survived by his wife: Marcia Phillips of Cordele; sons: Guy Phillips, Jr of Daytona, Fl. Jamie Phillips of Cordele, Chris O’Neal and his wife Jennifer of Carrolton, Ga., and Jimmie O’Neal and his wife Michelle of Yelm, Wa., a brother: Steve Phillips and his wife Pam of Leesburg, Ga. a sister: Lucy Layfield and her husband David of Oglethorpe, Ga., grandchildren: Cole Phillips, Jessie Soto, Ramone Soto, Clarissa Soto, Gracie O’Neal, Anai Soto, Allyson O’Neal, Lily O’Neal, Melissa Phillips, Lexi Laye, Tori Branson and Kortnie Branson.

