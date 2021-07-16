Wilcox County BOE approves in person classes for 2021-22

By Lucas C. Allison

Dispatch Correspondent

The Wilcox Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night . Upon recommendation of Superintendent Julie Childers, the board approved changes to the 2021-2022 school calendar to return to five-day week in person learning, no virtual classes will be offered by Wilcox schools this year . A Virtual Learning option is available through Georgia Virtual School or Virtual School of the parents’ choice but will no longer be enrolled in the Wilcox County School System . Teachers return July 26 with open house scheduled for July 28 . Open house times will be staggered 1 :30 p.m. – 2 :30 p.m. will be Kindergarten , First, Sixth and Ninth grades, 2 :30 p.m. – 3 :30 p.m. is for Second, Seventh , and 10th grades, 3 :30 p.m. – 4 :30 p.m. is for Third, Fourth, Eighth and 11th grades, 4 :30- 5 :30 p.m. will be Fifth , and 12th grades . During open house students will be able to purchase lockers and parking passes . Pre- K orientation will be held from 4 :30- 5 :30 p.m. in the lunchroom. Friday July 30 is the first day of classes for students . The Board also announced the school will be paying for all school supplies for all students with the exception of bookbags and earbuds / headphones , the supplies will be paid for with CARES2 funding . Masks will be optional for staff and students but are strongly encouraged to be worn on buses and in hallways where social distancing is more difficult . Wilcox County Schools will continue to follow current COVID guidance from the Centers for Disease Control ( CDC ) and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), and the Georgia Department of Education (GA DOE)

Supt. Childers announced that Monica Carter was the recipient of the Real Men Give Back Scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year, she will be attending Fort Valley State University.

The Board declared two real estate parcels as surplus property and will be sold via sealed bids . . Parcel ID 023B 091 consisting of 1 .68 acres on Commerce Street in Pineview, GA and Parcel ID R05 005002 consisting of .34 acre on Gordon Street in Rochelle, GA.

The Board received one bid for clearing the land at the high school track, it was submitted by Circle S Construction for $17,500. Discussion was had regarding the disposal of the asphalt and cost estimate for using it in leveling and paving projects, the board tabled the awarding of the bid to further investigate the feasibility of that use and the affect it would have on the bid.