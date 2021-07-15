Dr. Cynthia Johnson receives the Coin of Distinction

This month’s Coin of Distinction Recipient is Dr. Cynthia Johnson. Mr. Earl Clark, Jr. nominated Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Cynthia Johnson, a Dooly County native is being nominated for a Dooly Coin of Distinction. Dr. Johnson is a community stakeholder and partner who is committed to working with our school system to improve outcomes for students and the entire community.

Dr. Johnson has offered many opportunities to support students and adults in the community. She has offered adult literacy classes and recently donated the use of her facility for a Summer Writing Camp for students. In addition to donating her facility space, Dr. Johnson also provided lunch to all students who attended.