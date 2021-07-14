John Powell Barge, Jr.

CORDELE – Johnny Barge escaped the bonds of this earth and rode a cloud to his heavenly home on July 13, 2021. He was the son of John Powell Barge and Ada Williams Barge, the brother of Thomas Williams Barge, and the loving father of John Powell Barge, III (J.P.), all of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Susan Nelson Barge, and his sister Anne Barge Clegg. Johnny attended Valdosta State University, where he was a Sigma Alpha Epsilon brother and went from there to become president of the family business Barge Air Conditioning Co. from which he retired.

He was a fan of watching collegiate football and Pro Golf. Johnny was known for his wicked sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh.

Johnny was an avid and accomplished fisherman and hunter for most of his life. He and a special group of friends floated down the Flint River yearly, camping on sand bars. When that became too much for them, they built a cabin on the river and continued their annual get-togethers. He may have been the only person in Crisp County to kill two turkeys with one shot. Several years ago, he bought a farm in Pulaski County, Georgia where he remodeled a small cabin. There he traded his guns for trail cameras and enjoyed watching the wildlife rather than hunting.

If you were fortunate enough to know him you will be glad to know that near his death he was at peace and pain-free.

Visitation will take place at the Barge Home on 14th Ave on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 4:00 till 6:00. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM July 17, 2021, at Christ Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to support Cystic Fibrosis research at Emory. Please reference “in memory of John Barge.”

Donations should be made to Emory University at 1762 Clifton Rd NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 or to the Food Pantry at Christ Episcopal Church.

