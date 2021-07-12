Virginia M. Braxton, age 80, of 407 East Union Street, Vienna, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele.

She was born in Macon on August 1, 1940, to the late Lewis Nathan Mobley and Virginia Wood Mobley. She graduated from Vienna High School in 1958 as an All-State Basketball player, initiating a love of sports that lasted the rest of her life. In 1960, she graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College where she also played basketball. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Georgia Southern College in 1963 and her Master of Science in Education in 1964, serving as a graduate assistant.

Her first job was at LN Mobley Insurance Agency. Upon graduation, she worked as an assistant professor of physical education at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and retired from Akin Insurance in Cordele where she was an insurance agent and bookkeeper.

She was a member of Vienna First Baptist Church where she taught pre-school, Sunday School and directed recreation for Vacation Bible School. For the past ten years, she regularly attended Vienna United Methodist Church.

A faithful servant in her community, she served on the Dooly County Recreation Board and the Lake Blackshear Regional Library Board.

Virginia enjoyed reading, walking, yard work and visiting friends, shut-ins and seniors. She loved watching sports, especially women’s professional tennis and women’s college basketball. Her favorite team was the Tennessee Lady Vols. She was proud that she attended many women’s tennis tournaments in Florida over 20 years and saw many big names in the sport. Of course the sporting events she enjoyed watching most were those involving her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Caroline Braxton Davies (Nigel) of Augusta; her son, Lewis Mobley Braxton (Jessica) of Warner Robins; her sisters, Fran Mobley Morris (Clyde) of Fernandina Beach,FL and Cile Mobley Woodward of Albany; her grandchildren, James Patrick Braxton (Lee) of Douglas, Bradford Lewis Braxton, Jonathan Gehrig Braxton, Landon Phillip Braxton and Taylor Elisabeth Braxton all of Warner Robins; her nieces and nephews, Carol Woodward (Marcey) of Dixon, NM, Paul Morris (Terri) of Yorktown, VA, David Morris (Michele) of Gainesville, VA, Donna Murphy (Ladd) of Albany, John Morris (Mary Beth) of Snellville and Jill Woodward of New York, NY; 10 great nieces and great nephews; 1 great great nephew.

She is also survived by Luanne Sewell (Brennon) and Virginia Whitehead Tinkler, who she considered her little sisters and by Kerry L. Braxton, mother of Patrick, Brad and Jonathan Braxton.

The family would like to thank Virginia Carr Holt and Warren Bryant of Vienna for being “wonderful all the time.”

Funeral services were held at 3 PM Friday, July 9 in Vienna United Methodist Church. Rev. Jerry Akin and Rev. Daryl Brown officiated and interment was in Vienna City Cemetery.

Eulogies were offered by Susan Davies and Brad Braxton.

Kadar Jones provided music for the service and played one instrumental, “It is Well With My Soul.” The congregation sang, “Jesus is Lord of All.”

David Morris, Scott Sewell, Alan Woodward, John Morris, Paul Morris and Ladd Murphy served as pallbearers.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 West Summitt Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902 or the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31204.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.brannen-nesmith.com.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna had charge of arrangements.