Norma Shearer Turton entered eternal rest at her residence, surrounded by family, on July 10, 2021 at the age of 90. A lifelong resident of Cordele, she was the daughter of the late Claude Clifford Shearer and Eva Mathis Shearer. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church where she joined as a child at the age of nine, and served as pianist for sixty-three years and attended the Fellowship Sunday School Class. She is survived by two sons and their wives, Shearer and Bonita Turton and Bill and Debbie Turton, of Cordele; a daughter and her husband, Ellen and John Dent of Valdosta; a brother, Wayne Shearer of Hixon, TN; ten grandchildren and their spouses, Bonnie and Trevor Zimmerman, Jake and Holly Turton, Bill and Summer Turton, Jennifer and Brandon Palmer, Jaclyn Semmelink, Christy Turton and Jay Mayr, Lauren Turton, Jonathan and Helen Dent, Stephanie and Curtis Diers and Jeanna and Bobby Wilson; and fourteen great-grandchildren and a host of friends she called “my buddies”. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Henry Malin Turton, Jr. Following Malin’s death she was fortunate to be reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Bill Deakins, with whom she remained until his death in 2018. In her final days she was cared for with loving devotion by her family and Christine Callahan and Dorothy McCloud.

Norma was an active and long term member of several clubs, including the Fine Arts Club, the Thalian club and the Symphony club. She enjoyed travel with family and friends and managed to take each of her grandchildren on a summer excursion over the years. She took the COVID vaccine as soon as possible so that she could start playing bridge with her club. In recent years she was very devoted to her Bible Study group and found great comfort in their support and friendship. Anyone who spent much time at all around Norma would find themselves drawn in to a conversation about the Atlanta Braves. She was a diehard fan, supporting her Braves win or lose, staying up long past her bedtime to shout encouragement as needed. In her final days Norma would rally to see her beloved Freddie Freeman at bat. While making her final arrangements Norma let it be know that she would have some follow up questions regarding the Braves’ recent performance when she got to heaven.

Those of us who knew and loved Norma will miss her sunny disposition and treasure her memory in our hearts.

A private family service will be held at this time. A memorial service, to be announced, will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com