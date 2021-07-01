Investigation Leads To Arrest

On Monday, June 28th 2021 at approximately 8:30 pm Officers with the Cordele Police Department responded to a shooting call at Joe’s Meat Market 1305 S Joe Wright Dr. It was reported to police that a male victim had been shot in the chest and was taken to the Crisp Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation was conducted with assistance from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office. As a result of the investigation, Rodgdreaon Beeks, a local seventeen year old was arrested today 6-30-2021 at the Cordele Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. Beeks was processed and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center where he is currently being held.

The victim remains hospitalized and is listed as being in stable condition.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690.