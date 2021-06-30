Butts arrested in Wilcox County

On 6/22/2021 at 19:30, deputies with the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on Christian Hill Road for Failure to Maintain Lane. The driver, identified as Darrien Tajeffery Butts, gave officers false information pertaining to his identity. Butts was wanted by several agencies for warrants and was driving on a suspended license. Deputies located marijuana, methamphetamine and a firearm. Butts is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Warrants have been taken for all charges. Sherriff Robert Rodgers stated we are diligently working to keep our roadways safe and get drug dealers and users off our roadways. He reminded citizens “if you see something say something”.