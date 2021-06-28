CORDELE – Funeral services for Kay Smith Hurt were held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Purnell officiated the services. Paula Faye Owens, pianist, played before and after the service. Eula Jo Sheffield, pianist, accompanied Peggy Wade and Julie Partain as they say “Amazing Grace” and “It Is Well with My Soul.”

Kay Smith Hurt passed away peacefully on June 25, 2021, in the presence of her loving family. Kay was born on August 18, 1946 to James L. and Kathryn Story Smith. She married her childhood sweetheart, Harry, during Christmas Break of their first year at the University of Georgia. After earning her bachelor’s degree in Business Education, she and Harry returned to Cordele where she taught Business in the local school. Family was the heartbeat of Kay’s life. She raised four daughters and fully supported all of Harry’s business, community, and civic endeavors. Kay poured boundless energy into everything she did, meticulously attending to every detail. Kay’s family and friends will most remember her deep love and commitment. She loved people, and she loved the Lord. Her nine grandchildren were her pride and joy. She instilled love of family, faith, and excellent manners in each of them.

Precious memories of Kay will be treasured by her husband of 56 years, T. Harry Hurt; her daughters Sharon Hurt Reeves and husband Michael, Susan Hurt Sumner and husband Brian, Dana Hurt Ward and Tom, and Virginia Hurt Duke and husband Justin; and grandchildren Kathryn Walker, Virginia Claire Walker, Savannah Sumner, James Michael Reeves, Kice Sumner, Elizabeth Ward, Georgia Reeves, Rebecca Duke, and Caroline Duke; and numerous precious nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family asks those wishing to celebrate Kay’s life with a memorial gift to consider Warwick United Methodist Church or Crisp Regional Hospital.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. was entrusted with these arrangements.