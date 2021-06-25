Mary LaVerne Hartley Hendricks, age 86, peacefully passed away June 25, 2021, under the care

of Ogeechee Area Hospice. She moved to Bulloch County in 2018 with her husband after

serving faithfully by his side in the ministry as a wonderful pastor’s wife. LaVerne was born July

8, 1934, in west Crisp County, Cordele, Georgia, and lived on a farm most of her life. She

graduated from West Crisp School as a star basketball player. She could sink the ball from the

free throw line over and over again. She met her husband, Stanley R. Hendricks, while a senior

in high school, one Sunday morning at church. Her pastor was married to Stanley’s sister, and he

had come to visit from California. They were engaged while she was still in high school and

married on May 25, 1952. This May they celebrated 69 years of marriage with a dinner at the

Canoochee Catfish House, and they had a marriage of devotion to one another and God. They

served churches across Georgia and one in California during their 69 years of marriage, always

serving faithfully as a husband /wife team.

LaVerne became a Christian at the early age of seven and was baptized sometime later due to her

fear of water. For many years, she taught Sunday School classes of children, youth, and adults.

She was the director of the Woman’s Missionary Union in several churches as well as the

Associational WMU Director for Bowen Baptist Association for several years in southwest

Georgia.

She was well known for her peanut brittle, her chocolate pound cake, and many other delicious

treats. She loved to cook for her family and especially for her husband, on whom she doted and

pampered until she could no longer care for him, about 10 years ago. She enjoyed traveling with

him to Gatlinburg for many years where they owned a time share.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollis and Mae Hartley; her older sister, Joyce Atkins

and husband, Theodore Atkins; her baby sister, Emmalee Rawlins and husband, Howard

Rawlins; her grandparents and aunts and uncles and some cousins.

Survivors include her husband, Stanley R. Hendricks; her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and

Syble Hendricks of Greenville, South Carolina; her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and John

Waters of Statesboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Ollis Glenn and Kaye Hartley; eight

grandchildren: Tiffany Williams Watson of Greenville, South Carolina, Rebecca Lynn Hendricks

Summerlin of Camden County, Georgia; Jonathan Williams of Greenville, South Carolina;

Rachel Hendricks of Douglasville, Georgia; Richard Lee Hendricks of Rome, Georgia; Trisha

Waters Thomas of Statesboro; Mary Hendricks Arthurs of Greer, South Carolina; and Bethany

Waters Gilliam of Statesboro; and 23 great grandchildren.

Since moving to Statesboro, LaVerne was a member of FBC Statesboro and the Open Door

Sunday School class.

The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Regency Care Hospice, as

well as to the following caregivers: Tammie Harden, Gloria Pope, LPN; Betty Palmer, Andrea

Webb, and Lutethia Byrd. Additionally, the family expresses deep gratitude and appreciation for

the excellent care provided by Ogeechee Area Hospice.

There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at the Joiner-

Anderson Funeral Home, with Dr. John Waters officiating, with visitation one hour prior.

Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Open Door Sunday School Class of First Baptist

Church, Statesboro.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Zion Hope

Cemetery (Arabi), near the Antioch Baptist Church in Crisp County, Georgia.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, Statesboro,

108 North Main Street, Statesboro, Ga 30458 or Ogeechee Rea Hospice, P.O. Box 531,

Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

