Crisp County Commission approves bonds for hospital expansion

By Neil McGahee

Managing Editor

In a short, but important called meeting today, the Crisp County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a $44-million finance plan for the “acquisition, construction, installation and equipping of certain healthcare facilities owned or leased by Crisp Regional Hospital.”

“Healthcare is the cornerstone of any community,” County Administrator Clark Harrell said. “Just as is public safety, law and a school system.”

Harrell introduced two resolutions and an intergovernmental agreement to be approved by the commissioners

“We have worked for weeks,” Crisp Regional Hospital CEO Steve Gautney said. “We have a great partnership with people working together. It’s helpful to have all these people working with us.”