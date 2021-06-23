James Hurt Re-Elected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia

Atlanta – James W. Hurt of Hurt & Associates in Cordele has been re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia.

Hurt will continue to represent the Cordele Judicial Circuit on the board, representing Ben Hill, Crisp, Dooly and Wilcox counties. He earned his law degree from the Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1968. His law practice is focused on civil cases, with an emphasis on those involving collisions, product liability, premises liability, in addition to estate planning and probate law and libel cases.

The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.