A Crisp County Detention Officer Fired and Arrested After Attempting to Bring Contraband into the Detention Center
UPDATE: ADDING MUG HSOTS
On June 21, 2021, at approximately 10:20 P.M., Jhayvion Smith, a 20-year-old male from Vienna, Georgia, was
terminated from employment with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and immediately placed under arrest. Also
arrested was Sasha Savage, a 34-year-old female from Cordele, Ga. Authorities observed Savage meet Smith in
the Crisp County Detention Center parking lot and exchange items. Smith attempted to bring the exchanged
items (cigarettes and schedule V narcotics) into the Detention Center. Smith is charged with bringing
contraband across guard line to inmates, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of oath by public
officer. Savage is charged with bringing contraband across guard line to inmates and possession of a controlled
substance.
The investigation is ongoing; the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and District Attorney Brad Rigby are
assisting. Smith began his employment with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office in March of 2021 and was
assigned to the Crisp County Detention Center in the role of Detention Officer.
“We have taken affirmative steps to address the severity of misconduct in this case. This agency and this
administration will hold ourselves and our employees to the highest standards of professionalism. Any
employee who tarnishes their badge or betrays the trust of the office will be dealt with swiftly and justly,” stated
Sheriff Billy Hancock
###
Watermelon parade safety tips
From the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office The 72nd Annual Watermelon Days Parade is almost here, and we have some... read more