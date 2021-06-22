A Crisp County Detention Officer Fired and Arrested After Attempting to Bring Contraband into the Detention Center

UPDATE: ADDING MUG HSOTS

On June 21, 2021, at approximately 10:20 P.M., Jhayvion Smith, a 20-year-old male from Vienna, Georgia, was

terminated from employment with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and immediately placed under arrest. Also

arrested was Sasha Savage, a 34-year-old female from Cordele, Ga. Authorities observed Savage meet Smith in

the Crisp County Detention Center parking lot and exchange items. Smith attempted to bring the exchanged

items (cigarettes and schedule V narcotics) into the Detention Center. Smith is charged with bringing

contraband across guard line to inmates, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of oath by public

officer. Savage is charged with bringing contraband across guard line to inmates and possession of a controlled

substance.

The investigation is ongoing; the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and District Attorney Brad Rigby are

assisting. Smith began his employment with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office in March of 2021 and was

assigned to the Crisp County Detention Center in the role of Detention Officer.

“We have taken affirmative steps to address the severity of misconduct in this case. This agency and this

administration will hold ourselves and our employees to the highest standards of professionalism. Any

employee who tarnishes their badge or betrays the trust of the office will be dealt with swiftly and justly,” stated

Sheriff Billy Hancock

###