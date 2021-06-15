Wilcox Board of Education accepts resignation of Julie Childers

By Lucas C. Allison

Dispatch Correspondent

Wilcox County Superintendent of Schools Julie Childers resigned effective Nov. 19 . Childers has worked in the school system for 24 years — six

as superintendent. Childers said she anticipates a smooth transition when the new superintendent is chosen. The board did not announce a timeline when the search will begin for a new superintendent .

In her resignation letter, Childers said the decision to retire had been a difficult decision to make saying that over the past several months , she had specifically prayed for G od to open a door that would allow her to continue to work in field of education but on a flexible or part-time basis.

