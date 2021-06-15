June 15, 2021

  • 88°

Wilcox Board of Education accepts resignation of Julie Childers

By Chris Lewis

Published 9:15 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Julie Childers

 

By Lucas C. Allison

Dispatch Correspondent

 

Wilcox County Superintendent of Schools Julie Childers resigned effective Nov. 19. Childers has worked in the school system for 24 years — six

as superintendent.  Childers said she anticipates  a smooth transition when the new superintendent is chosen. The board did not announce a timeline when the search will begin for a new superintendent.

         In her resignation letter, Childers said the decision to retire had been a difficult decision to make saying that over the past several months, she had specifically prayed for God to open a door that would allow her to continue to work in field of education but on a flexible or part-time basis.

Read more in the June 16th edition of the Cordele Dispatch.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Education