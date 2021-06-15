Wilcox Board of Education accepts resignation of Julie Childers
By Lucas C. Allison
Dispatch Correspondent
Wilcox County Superintendent of Schools Julie Childers resigned effective Nov. 19. Childers has worked in the school system for 24 years — six
as superintendent. Childers said she anticipates a smooth transition when the new superintendent is chosen. The board did not announce a timeline when the search will begin for a new superintendent.
In her resignation letter, Childers said the decision to retire had been a difficult decision to make saying that over the past several months, she had specifically prayed for God to open a door that would allow her to continue to work in field of education but on a flexible or part-time basis.
Read more in the June 16th edition of the Cordele Dispatch.
