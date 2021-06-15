Transplant day for Everett

Today is Everet’s kidney transplant. Angie, Everett’s mom will be giving us updates throughout the day. We will post as soon as we receive.

They took Everett back around 8:30 a.m. and his mom Angie is waiting on confirmation they were able to get him to sleep ok. Angie said, “Surgeon said it would be late this afternoon before he comes out but he said they will call me every hour with and update. They said he will probably be on the ventilator for a few days before they try to wean him off.”

Please keep Everett and his family and the doctors in your thoughts and prayers as they do his surgery.