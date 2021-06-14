Crisp County Fire Rescue Dispatched to Crisp County Detention Center; No Injuries Reported

Crisp County Fire Rescue and Crisp County EMS responded to the Crisp County Detention Center at approximately 1:23 A.M. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, after Juwon Vontravious Allen, a 26-year-old male, started a fire inside his cell. No one was injured. Initial investigation indicates that Allen used insulated wires from the TV to start the fire. Allen admitted to authorities that he started the fire to gain attention because he felt his complaints and concerns were not being heard.

Allen is charged with Arson-1st Degree, Reckless Conduct, Criminal Damages to Property- 1st Degree, Criminal Trespass, Interference with Government Property, Riot in Penal Institution, and Aggravated Assault.

“I applaud the men and women inside the Crisp County Detention Center for their quick response in moving inmates inside the cell to safety and extinguish the fire,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.