Saturday Kiwanis Fishing Rodeo

A.W. Armstrong of Cordele shows his niece Janel, the correct way to cast a rod during the Kiwanis Club’s annual kids fishing rodeo, an event of the Watermelon Festival. Seventeen young anglers and their parents or guardians came to a pond on Kelly Road, Saturday, for a chance to drown some worms. After the fishing time was up, the three anglers with the heaviest fish received a trophy and some fishing gear. Door prizes were also given. Photo by Neil McGahee
Thirteen-year-old Savannah Hall shows on of the two monsters she caught during the Kiwanis Club’s annual kids fishing rodeo, an event of the Watermelon Festival. Seventeen young anglers and their parents or guardians came to a pond on Kelly Road, Saturday, for a chance to drown some worms. After the fishing time was up, the three anglers with the heaviest fish received a trophy and some fishing gear. Photo by Neil McGahee