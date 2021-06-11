June 11, 2021

  • 79°

Cordele Commissioner arrested, charged with felony obstruction

By Chris Lewis

Published 2:34 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

 

Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves Sr. was arrested and is facing felony obstruction charges, according to Cordele City Attorney Tommy Coleman.

Reeves Sr. was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct, after he allegedly pushed a Georgia State Patrol trooper.

Reeves was elected as the Dist. 3 city commissioner in 2014.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Education