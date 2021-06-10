Margaret Ann Musselwhite Slade

Ann was born April 1937 in Americus Georgia. She and Jerry lived in Brandon and Lithis, Florida.

She was the daughter of Margaret Johnson Musselwhite and James Olan Musselwhite.

She maried Jerry in July 1962, her childhood sweetheart, Jerry Charles Slade (deceased August 5, 2020).

She is survived by her sons, James Michael Slade and Stephen Rhodes Slade, grandsons Austin Slade and Alec Slade, sister Sue Musselwhite Gorski.

Peggie Slade died from cancer on November 13, 2020.

Peggie was a most popular Cordele High School graduate. During her Senior year she was voted Best Personality, Best All Around, and Most Likely to Succeed. She was Class Treasurer for her Junior and Senior years. She and Jerry were members of the Brandon First Baptist Church.

Peggie loved Camp Pinnacle in Clayton, Georgia and enjoyed being a counselor there for many summers.

She obtained the rank of Queen Regent with the Girls’ Auxiliary at Cordele First Baptist. She received

her degree in 1959 from Tift College in Forsyth, Georgia. She was always so proud of being a ‘’Tift Girl.”

Before her marriage, she worked in Atlanta at the Georgia Baptist Convention. She worked for Aubrey Hawkins.

In later years, after moving to Florida and raising her sons, she became a School Librarian (Media Specialist). She taught at Mclane Middle School in Brandon and Young Jr. High in Tampa. She volunteered for many years in the Brandon Baptist Church library. She started the First Baptist Church library in Cordele, Georgia.

Her husband, her two sons, and her two grandsons were the loves of her life.

She was a devout Christian and a gift to all who knew her. She will be missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on June 18th, 2021 for Jerry and Peggie. Visitation on June 18th from 10:00 to 10:45 at Hughes and Wright Funeral Home on 8th Avenue in Cordele. Burial will be at 11:00 at Sunnyside Cemetery.