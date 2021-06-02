Fussell arrested for kidnapping
On May 22, 2021 at approximately 4:30 PM, Deputies responded to a residence on 12th Ave West in Pitts in reference to a domestic dispute involving a minor child.
Upon arrival Deputies made contact with 40 year old Lewis Fussell who had taken the minor child from the mother and ran into a wooded area. Deputies safely retrieved the child while Fussell barricaded himself inside the residence. Deputies made entry in to the residence taking Fussell in custody after a brief altercation.
Fussell is currently in the Wilcox County Jail for the following charges:
1 count of O.C.G.A. 16-5-40 Kidnapping
3 counts of O.C.G.A. 16-10-24 Felony Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
1 count of O.C.G.A. 16-5-60 Reckless Conduct
