Fussell arrested for kidnapping

On May 22, 2021 at approximately 4:30 PM, Deputies responded to a residence on 12th Ave West in Pitts in reference to a domestic dispute involving a minor child.

Upon arrival Deputies made contact with 40 year old Lewis Fussell who had taken the minor child from the mother and ran into a wooded area. Deputies safely retrieved the child while Fussell barricaded himself inside the residence. Deputies made entry in to the residence taking Fussell in custody after a brief altercation.

Fussell is currently in the Wilcox County Jail for the following charges:

1 count of O.C.G.A. 16-5-40 Kidnapping

3 counts of O.C.G.A. 16-10-24 Felony Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers

1 count of O.C.G.A. 16-5-60 Reckless Conduct