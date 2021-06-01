VIENNA – Funeral Services for Marvin Elliott Ellis will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the chapel of Hughes and Wright funeral home. Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. preceding the service. Burial will follow at Sunnyside cemetery.

Marvin Elliott Ellis was born February 26, 1935, in Cordele, Georgia to George Marvin and Irene Taylor Ellis. He passed away May 31, 2021, at his home in Vienna, Georgia.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Lucile Busbee Ellis; his sons: Mike Ellis and his wife Angie O’Dell, Brad Ellis and his wife Angie Slade, Keith Ellis and his wife Tracy Watson; his grandchildren: Ben Ellis and his wife Meaghan, Dan Ellis, Jena Ellis and her husband Ben Wright, Slade Ellis and his wife Courtney, Stephen Ellis and his wife Elaine, Stephanie Ellis, and Kate Jones and her husband Radley Jones; his great-grandchildren: Jones Wright, Tucker Wright, Watson Jones, and Jack Elliott Ellis. He is also survived by his sister, Geraldine Ellis Morris, and brothers, Bobby Ellis and Randy Ellis.

Elliott received his B.S. degree and his Master’s degree in Agriculture from the University of Georgia. He was employed by the University of Georgia Extension Service for twenty years and worked in Harris, Hancock, and Morgan counties as an Agricultural County Agent. In 1977 he returned to the family farm in Dooly County and in 1979 he started Ellis Bros. Pecans, Inc. of which he was president. In 1992 Ellis Bros. Pecans was chosen by Kennesaw State college as the state’s Small Business of the year. He served on the board of deacons at First Baptist Church, Cordele, Georgia, and was a member of the Baraca Sunday School class. He also served on the Pecan board of the Georgia Farm Bureau.

