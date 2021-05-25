Aleta Arant Mixon of Cordele died on Monday, May 24, 2021. Graveside funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Sunnyside Cemetery. Aleta, 77, was born in Richland, NC to the late Robert Lee Sanderson and Shirley Ballard Sanderson. Aleta loved people, and had a special bond with her sons, grandchildren, and all of her family, including her dog, Toto. She was an active member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons, David S. Mixon (Teresa) of Americus, and Wyman Lee Mixon, Jr. (Rhonda) of Cordele; brother, Robert Sanderson; brother in law, Terry Mixon; sisters, Edna Beddard, Dolly Beddard, and Edith Scarbrough; granddaughters, Aubrey Bellamy, and Brandi DeShong (Kevin); grandsons, William S. Mixon, Matthew L. Mixon, Cameron Cruickshank, and Joshua J. Mixon; great-granddaughters, Carlee E. Bellamy, Nora DeShong, and Lorelai Cruickshank; great-grandsons, Tristan J. Bellamy, Gavin Bellamy, Brantley Spaventa, Jackson Johnson, and Lasonlee Mixon. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wyman Lee Mixon, Sr., and a sister, Carolyn King. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com