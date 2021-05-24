Watermelon Capital Queens crowned Saturday night

Eighty of the most beautiful contestants graced the stage at the Crisp County middle School auditorium Saturday night as Cordele’s 33rd Annual Watermelon Capital Queens were crowned.

Taking their place to represent Cordele in the upcoming Watermelon Festival events are

Baby Miss- Blakely Delarosa (not pictured)

Teeny Miss- Meadow McDonald (not pictured)

Tiny Miss- Audrey Bullard (not pictured)

Little Miss- Ella Nipper

Petite Miss- Lila Kluge

Junior Miss- Amelia Reed

Teen Miss- Abigail Howard

Miss Watermelon Capital Queen- Madison Barber

People’s Choice- Maggie Varnadoe