May 25, 2021

Driver air lifted after accident

By Chris Lewis

Published 10:20 am Monday, May 24, 2021

 

Firefighters and paramedics from the Crisp County and Dooly County fire departments transport an injured person to a waiting AirEvac helicopter. Witnesses said it appeared that the driver fell asleep at mile marker 105 on Interstate Highway 75 North and left the road crashing into trees growing a swampy area. The driver was airlifted to a Macon Hospital. Photo by Neil McGahee

