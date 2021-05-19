All-Way Stop Installed at Georgia 215 and Georgia 257 Intersection

Crews with the Georgia DOT have converted the former two-way stop configuration at the intersection of Georgia 215 and Georgia 257 in Dooly County into an all-way stop.

With the new traffic control system in place, drivers need to be alert to the signage, which is posted in advance as well as at the intersection. They should be prepared to stop at any and all of the four entry points, and to proceed carefully when the intersection is clear or when they have the right-of-way.