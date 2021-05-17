Mr. Teddy “Ted” Doyle Laster, age 79, of Hawkinsville, Georgia passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Houston Healthcare in Warner Robins, Georgia. Funeral services for Ted will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 2p.m. at Broad Street Baptist Church in Hawkinsville, with Dr. Jeff Waters, Rev. Robert Woodall, Rev. Blake Westbrook and Lamar Conner officiating.

Ted was born on April 22, 1942 in Rochelle, Georgia to the late John and Nellie Laverne Harpe Laster. Mr. Laster was a member and deacon of Broad Street Baptist Church in Hawkinsville, Georgia. He retired from Robins Air Force Base where he was employed as a supervisor in electronics. Ted enjoyed the outdoors and had a passion for farming and quail hunting. Mr. Laster was dedicated to supporting the University of Georgia Athletics Program and enjoyed tailgating at UGA athletic events. He was a philanthropist when it came to organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Broad Street Baptist Church, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, and people down on their luck.

Those left to forever cherish his memory include his wife, Helen Gordon Laster of Hawkinsville; sister-in-law, Cathy Sue Gordon Coody of Hawkinsville; nephew, Jonathan (Niki) Gordon Coody of Rochelle; neice, Elizabeth Coody of Birmingham, Al; brothers, Jack (Ernestine) Laster and Roger Laster; sisters, Gail Brown, Connie Laster, Peggy (Cliff) Osborne, Betty Welch, and Pat (Jimmy) Culpepper. Ted has a large extended family on both the Laster and Harpe sides of the family. The family would like to express their gratitude to Ted’s caregivers, Josie Moore, Sandi Alexander, Wille Lee Singeltary, Mary Green, and Dolly Sinyard.

Flowers will be accepted but donations may also be made to Broad Street Baptist Church, 285 Broad Street, Hawkinsville, GA 31036

