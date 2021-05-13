Kathy Miller Promoted to Ameris Bank Assistant Branch Manager

CORDELE, GA – Ameris Bank Retail Banking Director Michael Coady announces that Kathy Miller has been promoted to assistant branch manager of the Cordele, Georgia location. In this role, Miller will be responsible for assisting in building and maintaining banking relationships in the Cordele area and helping the branch manager manage the daily operations of the branch.

Miller has over 37 years of experience in the banking industry, and has been with Ameris Bank for 33 years. Prior to being promoted, Miller held the positions of teller, personal banker, loan assistant, loan processor, consumer lender, and head teller. Before joining Ameris Bank, she worked for Anchor Savings Bank as a teller.

“Kathy has been a central part of our bank and I know she will continue to be vital to the success of our team in Cordele,” says Ameris Bank Retail Banking Director Michael Coady. “Her experience and knowledge of all areas of banking is invaluable and makes her an exceptional resource for our current and future customers.”

An involved community member, Miller is a current member and board member of the Cordele Kiwanis Club, as well as an active member and on the finance committee of Lake Blackshear Baptist Church. Additionally, Miller is dedicated to always growing her skills and has taken numerous classes from the American Bankers Association and is currently enrolled in the Ameris Bank Leadership Development program.

“I am excited to be promoted to assistant branch manager,” says Miller. “The company’s commitment to community baking is truly unique, and it makes me proud to continue to contribute to those efforts in my new role.”