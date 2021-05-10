Mrs. Betty Gill Lindsey, 82 of Worth County, died on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor in Cordele .

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Salem Baptist Church, interment will follow in the Salem Church Cemetery. The Rev. Jackie Cabaniss and Rev. Dennis Taylor will officiate.

Mrs. Lindsey was born on September 21, 1938 in Turner County, GA., to the late Albert and Laura Louise Down Gill. She had lived Worth County most of her life and was retired from the Bank of America where she worked as a loan officer for 30 years. Mrs. Lindsey enjoyed woodworking, crafts, antique shopping, estates and yard sales. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sister, Vonnice G. Brown (Harlan) of Oakfield, GA; brother, A.W. Gill (Carole) of Oakfield, GA; a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lindsey was preceded in death by her husband, Jiles Raymond Lindsey on November 2, 2013; siblings, Morris Gill ,Blondine G. Kennedy and Patsy G. Hall .

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at Salem Baptist Church.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salem Baptist Church or the Salem Cemetery Fund, 902 Jewel Crowe Road Sylvester, GA. 31791.

