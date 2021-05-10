CORDELE – Jana Salter Jones, 70, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Perry Hospital in Perry, Georgia. Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. Burial followed at Sandy Mount Cemetery. Rev. Terry Ryan officiated the services.

Mrs. Jones was born in Savannah, Ga. to the late Alva Thurman and Theda Zelle Dowdy Salter. She was a Baptist. She was a graduate of Warner Robins High School Class of 1968, where she was a member of the drama club and chorus. She had performed with the Warner Robins Follies.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Georgia Southwestern. She had served as the editor of the college annual and newspaper.

She enjoyed playing trivia games and had been a contestant on Jeopardy with Alex Trebek. Her love of acting and singing continued into her adulthood. She had performed at Nashville South and as a member of the Larry G Band. She also cut a record in Bakersville, Calf.

She is survived by her son: Anthony T. Salter and his wife Jamie of Austin, Tex.; her siblings: Joy Burke and her husband Michael, James L. Salter, Sr. and Steven “Petey” T. Salter and his wife Brenda, all of Warner Robins; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

