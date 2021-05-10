Betty Jean Teel Warbington, age 83, of 3200 Tippettville Road, Vienna, died peacefully at her home with her family at her bedside on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Born in Pine Mountain, Georgia, on December 30, 1937, Betty was the eldest daughter of the late George Whitfield Teel and Dorothy Elizabeth James Teel. A 1960 graduate of The University of Georgia (and a lifelong Georgia Bulldog fan), Betty taught for thirty-four years in Dooly County Schools and at Fullington Academy. In retirement, Betty continued to bless others by volunteering countless hours as a Pink Lady with the Women’s Auxiliary at Crisp Regional Hospital. A dedicated member of Smyrna Baptist Church, Betty taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, while faithfully serving as church pianist for over fifty years. The greatest joy in her life was her grandchildren. The consummate educator, she took great pride in teaching each of them to read. She adored her family, particularly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, rarely missing a recital or sporting event. The ultimate hostess, Betty loved to entertain and cook. She collected cookbooks and loved gifting them to others, along with a heartfelt message inscribed inside the cover. Easter was her favorite holiday, as she enjoyed celebrating her risen Savior by hosting her entire family for the annual Warbington Easter Egg Hunt.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Dewey and Emma Warbington, her sister-in-law, Bernice Warbington Smith (Dilbon), and her brothers-in-law, Render Wright and William Croker.

She is survived by her husband and best friend, James Doby Warbington, Sr. of Vienna; sons, James Doby Warbington, Jr. (Sandy) of Vienna, and George Teel Warbington (Jeanie) of Vienna; sisters, Joyce Teel Wright of Greenville, Georgia, and Dotty Teel Croker of Lawrenceville, Georgia; sister-in-law, Janice Warbington Stewart of Kingman, AZ; grandchildren, James Doby Warbington, III (Alaina), Bethany Warbington Cason (Landon), Lauren Warbington Fletcher (Michael), George Austin Warbington (Elizabeth), and Madison Teel Warbington; and great-grandchildren, Sarah-Margaret Teel Warbington, Emma-Reese Elizabeth Warbington, James Doby Warbington, IV, Audrey Jane Fletcher, Wesley Chapman Cason, Mary-Austin Caroline Warbington, Mackey Charles Warbington, and Maddox Preston Warbington.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 am Monday, May 10, at Smyrna Baptist Church. Rev. Bobby Carpenter officiated and interment was in Vienna City Cemetery.

A eulogy was offered by Lauren Warbington Fletcher and Madison Teel Warbington read scripture.

Gloria Ledford provided music for the service. Charlotte Carpenter sang, “When All God’s Singers Get Home. Charlotte Carpenter and Rev. Bobby Carpenter sang, “The Middle Man.”

James D. Warbington, III, Austin Warbington, Landon Cason, Wayne Smith, Renee Smith, Michael Fletcher and Barry Luke served as pallbearers.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home at Post Office Box 329, Palmetto, Georgia 30268.

Friends may view the memorial and sign the online register book at www.brannen-nesmith.com.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna had charge of arrangements.