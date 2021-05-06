Sheila Ann Smith, 50, of Cordele passed away May 1, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. She was born and raised in Cordele and was a graduate of Crisp County High School. A virtual memorial service will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time via Zoom, conducted by Artis Oliver. Anyone wishing to attend this virtual service can reach out to Sheila’s sister, Pamela Gunn for information. Sheila was a faithful Jehovah’s Witness who loved life, community, family, and her friends. She took pride in her study of the Bible and her example served as an encouragement to many. Sheila enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and especially looked forward to movie nights with her niece, Jackie. She was preceded in death by her father, Hosea Lee Ford; grandmothers, Mary Hill and Callie Ford; uncle, Eugene Ford; grandfather, Cleve Ford; cousin, Ernest Myles; and aunt, Mary Jean Myles. Sheila is survived by her mother, Diane Hill Ford of Cordele; sisters, Patricia Cleveland (John) of Cordele, Regina Morgan of Gray, Pamela Gunn (Anthony) of Opelika, AL; brother, Eric Ford (Shawonda) of Vienna; aunt, Annie Daniel (John) of Cordele; uncle, Sammy Hill, Sr. (Alice) of Cordele; nieces, Jacqueline Cleveland of Cordele, Tyler Morgan of Valdosta and Nia Morgan of Gray, Kimberlee Gaston (Kerion) of Albany, Phaedrian Gunn of Opelika, AL and C’Aja Smith of Vienna; nephews, John Cleveland, Jr. (Bree) of Cordele, nephews, Keith Morgan, II of Gray, Tyrique Driver of Vienna, Eric Ford, Jr. of Vienna; great nieces, A’milya Cleveland of Cordele, A’aliyah Cleveland of Cordele, Adysen Cleveland of Cordele, Le’lani Cleveland of Cordele;first cousins, Thelma Ingram (Darnell) of Miramar, FL, Melissa Dodson (David) of Columbus, Juanita Daniel of Smithville, Timothy Daniel (Tanya) of Columbus, Samantha Daniel of Columbus, Regina Daniel of Cordele, Johnny Daniel (Nephra) of Cordele, Valdis Daniel (Nastasia) of Cordele, Sammy Hill, Jr. (Jennifer) of Fredericksburg, VA, Jarmal Hill of Waycross, Natalie McCloud of Warner Robins, and Nicole Bronson of Warner Robins; close friends, Eddie Lee Sutton of Cordele, Salenda Johnson of Macon, Paula Wedges and Juandalyn Ruff of Cordele and the Crisp County Class of 1989; and a host of other family, friends and many others that loved her very much. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com