Jane Frances Hayes, 89 of Cordele, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her residence. A private family service will be held. Born in Carrolton, she was the daughter of the late William Allen Nelson and Elizabeth Harper Nelson. She was an LPN (RET) and a member of Riverview Baptist Church. Jane loved her Lord, her church and church family. She enjoyed dancing and traveling. Jane is survived by husband of 42 years, Hilton Ray Hayes of Cordele; four children and their spouses, Danny (Joyce) Pilcher of Cordele, Laura Lynn (Don) Myrick of Buford, Dawn Hayes of Port St. Lucie, FL; and Hilton Jackson (Carol) Hayes of Mimauma, FL; three grandchildren, Danny Childs and his wife,Kayla Childs of Tampa, FL, Jeff Pilcher of St. Augustine, FL and Leslie Pilcher of Cordele; three great-grandchildren, Skye, Kendall and Branson Childs; and two nephews, JimmyNelson of Americus and Ronnie Nelson of Leslie. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com