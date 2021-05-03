May 3, 2021

Crisp County home destroyed by fire

By Chris Lewis

Published 9:15 am Monday, May 3, 2021

 

 

The Crisp County Fire Department responded Saturday evening to a structure fire in the area of Brock Road and Arabi-Williford Rd. Despite mutual aid assistance from the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, the Turner County Fire Department and the Dooly State Prison Fire Department, the home was declared a total loss.

