Nelson Clements Named Student of Excellence at SGTC Crisp County Center

Cordele, GA – The Crisp County Center of South Georgia Technical College recently recognized Nelson Clements of Pineview as the April Student of Excellence. Clements, a welding student, was nominated for the honor by his instructor, Brad Aldridge.

After being announced as the award recipient by Julie Partain, SGTC Dean of Enrollment Management, Clements was presented with a $50 check, an engraved personal plaque, a congratulatory letter from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a “Student of Excellence” t-shirt. His name was also engraved on a perpetual plaque that is displayed in the front lobby of the Crisp County Center.

The nominees from the other programs included: Demetrius Dempsey of Cordele, HVAC, nominated by Mike Enfinger; Terica Peterson of Cordele, Practical Nursing, nominated by Brandy Nipper; Gerald Harp of Americus, Culinary Arts, nominated by Hunter Little; Steven Straka of Vienna, Electrical Systems Technology, nominated by Mike Enfinger; and Mary Beavers of Vienna, Medical Assisting, nominated by Carol Cowan.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs designed to prepare students for successful careers. Registration is underway for summer semester when students can earn a full semester of credit in just eight weeks. Apply now at www.southgatech.edu.