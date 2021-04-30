Mrs. Dorothy Marguerite Cook Way passed away peacefully on April 25, 2021 at Taylor Memorial Hospital in Hawkinsville, Georgia. Graveside services were held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Orange Hill Cemetery in the Way family plot at 11a.m. with Dr. Don McClung and Rev. Dr. Gary Abbott officiating.

Dot was born on October 1, 1928 in Fitzgerald, Georgia to Benjamin Franklin Cook and Gertrude Delilah Cook. She was raised on a farm in Cochran, Georgia. She graduated from Cochran High School and later The University of Georgia. While teaching school in Albany she was introduced to the love of her life, Sam Way of Hawkinsville. They were married in 1956.

The focus and joy of Dot’s life was raising four children and caring for her husband. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church where she was involved in many of its ministries. Dot was an accomplished cook and gracious hostess who took pleasure in creating a welcoming and comfortable home. She enjoyed learning about new cultures and customs while traveling with family and dear friends. In addition, she was an avid reader. Kind, patient, wise, witty, and understanding, her life was defined by a practical application of her faith and she recognized the dignity of people from all walks of life.

She is survived by her beloved husband of sixty five years, Sam Way, and her children Mary Ann Way, Dottie Way Woodroof, Robert Franklin Way, and John Daniel Way; son-in-law Cole Woodroof, daughters-in-law Wendy Way and Lisa Way; grandchildren Mary Margaret Woodroof Sandy, Will Woodroof, Haley Way Yarborough, Gray Way, Walker Cook Way, Sam Way, Jim Way, Mia Carroll, and Ava Carroll; great grand-children Ann Ballard, Sandy Yarborough and William Yarborough; sister Allowee Cook Gaggstatter. She was preceded in death by her brother Ralph Cook.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Hawkinsville.

