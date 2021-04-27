Planters First Bank Announces Briley Edwards and Amie Jones have joined our banking team.

Planters First Bank is pleased to announce that Briley Edwards and Amie Jones have joined our banking team. Briley has been hired as Vice President, Senior Credit Analyst and will work in our Cordele office. Amie has been hired as Assistant Vice President, Portfolio Manager and will work in our Perry Office.

Briley brings 17 years of banking experience and a background in commercial underwriting, commercial lending, and loan review to Planters First Bank. Briley recently served as a Commercial Credit Underwriter at Colony Bank in Cordele, GA. Prior to joining Colony Bank, he was with Ameris Bank as a Business Banker. Briley received his bachelor’s degree from The University of Georgia in 2003 and recently completed the GBA Banking School in 2019.

Briley lives in Cordele with his wife, Salley and two children, Brabham (7) and Adelle (9). He enjoys hunting, fishing, cheering on his beloved GA Bulldogs, and attending Phish concerts. He is currently a member of the Cordele Rotary Club where he has served as Past President and Paul Harris Fellow. Additionally, he is currently a board member and chair of the awards and Recognition Committee for the University of Georgia College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Alumni Association.

Amie has 20 years of banking experience and a background in loan processing. Amie most recently served as a Loan Processing Manager at SunMark Community Bank. Prior to joining SunMark she worked at Cadence Bank formerly State Bank as the Lead Loan Document Preparation Specialist.

Amie lives in Perry with her husband Troy and two daughters, Anistyn and Addisyn. In her spare time she enjoys cheering on her daughters in local events and visiting the beach.

Amy Still, Chief Credit Officer with Planters First Bank, had the following to say, ” We are excited to have Amie & Briley join the Planters Bank family. They will both be great additions to the team.”

Eli Tinsley, Planters First Bank President & Chief Banking Officer, had the following to say, ” Briley is a seasoned financial executive with a strong background in CRE, A&D, and construction lending experience. With Briley’s in-depth experience in construction lending, over 17+ years in commercial lending, and his understanding of our market area we are confident he will add tremendous to the strength as our Sr. Credit Underwriter. We look forward to offering his clients exemplary service from our lending staff allowing him the focuses on the vital role of protecting the loan portfolio.’ When asked about Amie, he had the following to say, “ Amie brings extensive experience in customer relations, developing solutions, and a strong knowledge of loan processing.”