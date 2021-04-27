Burt Allen Ussery, III, 75 of Arabi, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Vienna Church of God. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burt was born in Jacksonville, FL, the son of the late Burt Allen Ussery, II and Carolyn Williams Ussery. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Randy Ussery. A veteran of the United States Marines, and in the words of his brother, “he was tough and fought hand to hand during the Vietnam Tet offensive in ’68, was sprayed with agent orange by our country, and survived and never looked back!” Burt was a Respiratory Therapist at Crisp Regional Hospital, a kind and loving soul and a faithful member of Vienna Church of God. He loved hunting, fishing, archery and landscaping. Burt was an avid Braves fan and enjoyed caring for his Bonsai trees. His passion in life though was his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Patricia W. Ussery of Arabi; five children, and their spouses, Brandon and Rachel Ussery of Santa Fe, TX, Renee Smallwood-Smith and her husband, Joseph of Rochelle, Gregory and Charly Ussery of Pineview, Amanda and Tim Hutchins of Cordele and Crystal and T.J. Griffin of Arabi; a brother and his wife, George and Linda Ussery of Dickinson, TX; three sisters and their husbands, Regina and Marty Curl and Shelby and Bill Stewart, all of Ellabell and Sandra and Bobby Hurn of Sequin, WA; and seven grandchildren, Landon Ussery, Wyatt Smallwood, Mason Ussery, Davis Ussery, Thomas Griffin, Eli Griffin and Hannah Griffin. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com