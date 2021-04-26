A memorial service for Jennifer Clark Edalgo, 60 of Cordele, will be held Tuesday,

April 27, 2021 at 10:00 am in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The

family will greet friends prior to the service Tuesday beginning at 9:00 a.m. Jenny, as

she was lovingly known, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her residence. She

was born in Cordele, the daughter of Carrie Mae Brook Allison and the late Myles

Ethbert Clark. She was also preceded in death by her step-father, J.L. Dorough. Jenny

was a LPN (RET) from Visiting Nurses Association and had worked there for 23

years. She cared deeply for and loved all her patients. Jenny loved the quiet and the

peacefulness of the mountains and enjoyed reading. She was an avid coupon clipper

and could often be found shopping at Kroger or anywhere she could use those

coupons. Her deepest passion though was for her family and spending as much time

as possible with them. Jenny is survived by husband of 38 years, Steve Edalgo of

Cordele; a son and his wife, Taylor and Yen Edalgo of Greenville, SC; her mother and

step-father, Carrie and Kennth Allison of Cordele; two sisters, Joy (Scott) Hendricks

of Cordele and Jan McCarty of Vienna; a step-sister, Patricia Neumans of Perry; two

nephews and a niece, Russ (Rhiannon) Thompson, Meagan (Ryan) Hancock and

Morgan (Lexie) McCarty; and her granddog, a golden retriever, Baymax.

Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is

available at www.raineyfuneral.com