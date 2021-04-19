Mitchell Allyn Hirsch, 67, of Cordele passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Mitchell was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio to Bernard Francis and Rita Marie Hirsch. He completed school in New York, before settling in South Georgia. Mitchell loved to spend time with his family and travel; especially to the beach. He was a huge Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed watching football and NASCAR on TV. Spending time with his grandson Alex and ‘puppy sitting’ brought him a lot of happiness as did listening to his rock music as loud he could. Mitchell is survived by his wife, Sharon Hirsch; daughter, Sarah Hirsch of Douglas; son, Allyn Hirsch (Ashlee) of Perry; brother, Michael Allyn Hirsch (Debbie) of Rensselaer Falls, NY; sister, Debra Hirsch of Heuvelton, NY; grandchildren, Alex Hirsch, MacKenzie Winkler, and Colby Winkler; and longtime family friends, Donna Bell and Julian Harpe. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com