Elizabeth Annette Sutton Abbott, age 85 of Dallas, GA entered into Eternity on April 15, 2021.

She was born in Rochelle Ga. to the late Charles Otis Sutton and Minnie Louisa Bagwell on June 30, 1935. She is predeceased by brothers: George Henry Sutton,

Charles Otis Sutton, Thomas Edward Sutton, Bobbie T. Sutton, Johnny Frank Sutton, Floyd Ira Sutton, James McAllister Sutton & William Doster Sutton, sisters: Edna Earl Smith, Minnie Estelle Harvey, Florence Marion Herring and Robbie Lee Terry.

She was married to the late Ted K. Abbott for 31 years. She is survived by her three (3) children, Vicky & Melvin Milner of Jackson, GA, James Louis & Wanda Brown of Charleston, SC & Anne Louisa Brown of Dallas, GA & three (3) step-children, Diana & Lance Mashburn of Glen Allen, VA, Teresa & Wayne Levesque of Apopka, FL & Christine & Lou Sappraicone of Las Vegas, NV. & Scarlett, her beloved puppy dog. Also, sisters: Dorothy Terry of Pitts, GA & Alice Brooks of Rochelle, GA and a host of nieces and nephews.

The hearts that were touched by Annette Abbott are too many to name. Her love for family was unbounded, and her loyalty to her friends: deep and abiding. She walks on streets of gold now, with her beloved husband Ted and her furry children Lady and Callie, and with her own Mother & Father and many siblings that went on before her. From an early age her artistic talent – whether sculpting or painting – brought awe and admiration to all who saw her creations. Her genius ( and she WAS a genius) manifested in creativity and wisdom, as all her experiences molded gentle answers and drew out the best in those around her. Mom was raised in an era of challenge and change – and her stories wrought visions in our minds of days when water was hauled from the earth and food was reared in the sun and nourished by rain. She planted the seeds of hard work in her children – seeds of acceptance and compassion to all people; and nourished all of us with a love for God and deep friendship with Jesus, her Savior. She was beautiful, inside & out, Gentle, kind and always loving.

The viewing will be at 1:00pm-1:45pm Saturday, April 24th at Frazier & Sons Funeral Home.

A graveside funeral service is schedule for April 24, 2021 at 2pm. At Morningside

Cemetery, Rochelle, GA

Afterward, the family will gather with friends at the home of Richard & Denise Terry, 494 Ga. Hwy 112, Rochelle Ga. 31079. We encourage everyone to come and share your “Annette” stories!

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to her favorite charity St. Judes Hospital for Children.