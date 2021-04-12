Jane Hadley McRee of Cordele passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne McRee in 2019. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Warwick Methodist Cemetery. Born in Statesville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Hadley and Mary Nell Perdue Hadley. Jane was a homemaker and a member of Warwick United Methodist Church. She was an active member of a quilting group in the church that made quilts for the Children’s Home in Macon. She enjoyed the outdoors and working in her yard and flowers. Most important to her though was her grandchildren and spending time with them. Jane is survived by her children, Kelly (Leigh Moss) McRee of Austin, TX, Scott (Terry) McRee of Houston, TX, Mike (Kirstin) McRee of Fisher, IN and Amy (Adam) Langley of Cordele; eight grandchildren, Kaleb McRee, Naomi McRee, Melia Narazaki-Preston, Zoe Kirkes, Addie Langley, Carter Langley, Hadley Morris and Montravius Adams; and a sister and her husband, Shirley and Art Curtis of Lecanto, FL. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com