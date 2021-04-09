Rochelle council hears first reading of annexation request

Lucas C. Allison

Dispatch Correspondent

The Rochelle City Council held its regular monthly meeting via Zoom.

Police chief Mickey Barfield reported the patrol units logged 4,359 miles in March responding to 344 calls that included 87 traffic stops, 161 non-criminal calls, 26 incident reports, 16 requests to patrol area, 54 miscellaneous calls, and two arrests.

Barfield said the new computers purchased with a technology grant were installed in the patrol units and would be operational next week. He thanked the Mayor and Council for approving the technology grant.

Barfield also reported that a generous donation from an anonymous person enabled him to order new bulletproof vests for his department. He said he would like to honor the donor in some way.

The council heard a first reading of a request from the Wilcox Board of Education to annex 14.81 acres — part of the Wilcox PK-12 campus — into the city of Rochelle

The council was told that work on the Sook Road project was delayed due to heavy rains. The contractors plan to return next week with a completion of the project in four to six weeks. The USDA water project was updated and noted that boring under Highway 280 requires federal approval and is being requested now. Mayor McGuinty gave a report on the status of the city with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division .

The Rochelle City Council meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 7pm in city hall .

