March 30, 2021

  • 68°

Contradictions abound over events of historic preservation meeting

By Chris Lewis

Published 3:26 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

 

Jeff Sinnott’s house is full of construction supplies

 

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

Almost a week after a heated meeting of the Crisp County Historic Preservation Commission, accusations and mistruths continue to reverberate about differing interpretations of the design guidelines for the O’Neal School Historic District.  Read more in the March 31st edition of the Cordele Dispatch.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Education