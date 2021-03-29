Southeastern Grocers / Harveys will offer COVID-19 vaccines

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will begin offering 600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 1,170 Pfizer vaccines in four Georgia Harveys Supermarket and eight Winn-Dixie store locations.

The free Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available to all eligible groups by online appointment only beginning Saturday, March 27 and administered starting Wednesday, March 31 during regular pharmacy hours, while supplies last.

See below for a list of locations in your area and attached media alert for complete details.